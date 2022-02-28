NewsTechnology

High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel

The global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Weathering Steels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel include Arcelor Mittal, Ansteel, Baosteel, All Metals & Forge Group, Clingan Steel, Owen Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO and AK Steel Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Weathering Steels
  • As-Rolled Pearlitic Steels
  • Dual-Phase Steels
  • Inclusion-Shape-Controlled Steels

Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Oil and Gas Pipeline
  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Power Transmission Tower
  • Others

Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Arcelor Mittal
  • Ansteel
  • Baosteel
  • All Metals & Forge Group
  • Clingan Steel
  • Owen Industries
  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
  • POSCO
  • AK Steel Holding
  • Leeco Steel
  • Nucor Corporation
  • Hebei Iron and Steel
  • Jiangsu Shagang
  • Wuhan Steel Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Companies

