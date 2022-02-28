Amines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Amines
The global Amines market was valued at 15460 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethanolamines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Amines include Akzo Nobel, BASF, Dow, Eastman, Huntsman, Clariant AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Taminco and Oxea GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Amines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Amines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Amines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ethanolamines
- Alkylamines
- Fatty Amines
- Specialty Amines
- Ethyleneamines
Global Amines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Amines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural Chemicals
- Cleaning Products
- Gas Treatment
- Personal Care Products
- Petroleum
- Water Treatment
- Others
Global Amines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Amines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Amines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Amines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Amines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Amines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- Dow
- Eastman
- Huntsman
- Clariant AG
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
- Taminco
- Oxea GmbH
- Delamines B.V
- Tosoh Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Amines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Amines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Amines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Amines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Amines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Amines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Amines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Amines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Amines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Amines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Amines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Amines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Amines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amines Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Amines Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ethanolamines
4.1.3 Alkylamines
4.1.4 Fatty Amines
4.1.5 Specialty Amines
4.1.6 Ethyleneamines
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/