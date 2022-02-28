Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) include Eastman, Tokyo Chemical, Toronto Research Chemicals, Corbion, Avantium Technologies, Satachem and Synbias, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.98

0.99

Global Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Scientific Research

Global Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bio-Based Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

Tokyo Chemical

Toronto Research Chemicals

Corbion

Avantium Technologies

Satachem

Synbias

