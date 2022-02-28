Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Styrene-Butadiene Latex
The global Styrene-Butadiene Latex market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Styrene-Butadiene Latex include Synthomer, Trinseo, Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Mallard Creek Polymers, Ultrapave Latex Polymers, Euclid Chemical Company and U.S. Adhesive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Styrene-Butadiene Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Styrene
- Butadiene
Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paper Processing
- Glass Fiber Processing
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives
- Running Tracks
- Non-Woven Fabrics
- Others
Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Styrene-Butadiene Latex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Styrene-Butadiene Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Styrene-Butadiene Latex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Styrene-Butadiene Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Synthomer
- Trinseo
- Dow Chemical Company
- BASF
- Mallard Creek Polymers
- Ultrapave Latex Polymers
- Euclid Chemical Company
- U.S. Adhesive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Styrene-Butadiene Latex Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene-Butadiene Latex Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene-Butadiene Latex Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene-Butadiene Latex Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Styrene-Butadiene Latex Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene-Butadiene Latex Companies
4 Sights by Product
