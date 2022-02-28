Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Styrene-Butadiene Latex market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene-Butadiene Latex include Synthomer, Trinseo, Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Mallard Creek Polymers, Ultrapave Latex Polymers, Euclid Chemical Company and U.S. Adhesive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene-Butadiene Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene

Butadiene

Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Running Tracks

Non-Woven Fabrics

Others

Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene-Butadiene Latex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene-Butadiene Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene-Butadiene Latex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Styrene-Butadiene Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Synthomer

Trinseo

Dow Chemical Company

BASF

Mallard Creek Polymers

Ultrapave Latex Polymers

Euclid Chemical Company

U.S. Adhesive

