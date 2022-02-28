Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers include Lanxess, Sinopec, Michelin, JSR Corporation, Eastman, SIBUR, LG Chemicals, Dynasol Elastomer and Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Others

Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Goods

Tire

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Packaging

Others

Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Sinopec

Michelin

JSR Corporation

Eastman

SIBUR

LG Chemicals

Dynasol Elastomer

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company

LCY Chemicals

Versalis

Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation

Styron-Trinseo

Synthos

Zeon Corporation

Shenhua Chemical Industrial

Eastwest Copolymer & Rubber

Ashland Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Players in Global Market

