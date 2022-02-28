Copper Scrap Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Copper scrap material also known as secondary copper can be divided into two main categories: new scrap and old scrap. New scrap is copper metal discarded in fabrication and manufacturing processes, and is typically considered higher-grade material than old scrap. Old scrap refers to copper wire, copper tubing, roofing copper or copper pipe from post-consumer products that can be converted to refined metal and alloys.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Scrap in global, including the following market information:

Global Copper Scrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copper Scrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Copper Scrap companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copper Scrap market was valued at 64830 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 85980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Copper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copper Scrap include Aurubis, Commercial Metals(CMC), SIMS Metal Management, European Metal Recycling (EMR), HKS Metals, Jansen Recycling Group, Kuusakoski, Mallin Companies and Wieland Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Copper Scrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Copper Scrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copper Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Copper

Copper Alloys

Global Copper Scrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copper Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

Global Copper Scrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copper Scrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Copper Scrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Copper Scrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Copper Scrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Copper Scrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aurubis

Commercial Metals(CMC)

SIMS Metal Management

European Metal Recycling (EMR)

HKS Metals

Jansen Recycling Group

Kuusakoski

Mallin Companies

Wieland Group

OmniSource Corporation

Reukema

David J. Joseph

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copper Scrap Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Copper Scrap Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Copper Scrap Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Copper Scrap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Copper Scrap Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copper Scrap Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Copper Scrap Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Copper Scrap Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Copper Scrap Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Copper Scrap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Scrap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Scrap Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Scrap Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Scrap Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Scrap Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Copper Scrap Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Copper

4.1.3 Copper Alloys

