Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Propylene Glycol Solvent market was valued at 1039.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Propylene glycol is a dihydric alcohol, a colorless, odorless, slightly viscous liquid with several excellent features as a solvent. Propylene glycol can be used as a solvent to make paint, cleansers, inks, fingernail polish and removers and household cleaning agents.Propylene glycol solvent industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world propylene glycol solvent industry. The main market players are Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama (Huntsman), ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, SKC, Shell, etc. Dow is the largest manufacturer of propylene glycol solvent in 2019 based in USA, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Thailand, Saudi Arab. Global top 2 manufacturers hold a share nearly 50% in 2019. Europe and North America are the main consumption regions. In 2019, these two regions occupied more than 61% of the global consumption volume. Propylene glycol solvent mainly many applications, including industrial cleaning fluid, paint and ink, food processing, medical field, personal care, etc. Among those, industrial cleaning fluid is the largest application with 38% sales share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Dow

Lyondell Basell

Indorama(Huntsman)

ADM

INEOS

BASF

Repsol

SKC

Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua

CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

Hi-tech Spring Chem

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chem

By Types:

Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

Food Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

Pharmaceutical Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

By Applications:

Industrial Cleaning Fluid

Paint and Ink

Food Processing

Medical Field

Personal Care

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.4.3 Food Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.4.4 Pharmaceutical Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Cleaning Fluid

1.5.3 Paint and Ink

1.5.4 Food Processing

1.5.5 Medical Field

1.5.6 Personal Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market

1.8.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Solvent Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

