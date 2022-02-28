Outdoor Shoes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Shoes in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Shoes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Outdoor Shoes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Outdoor Shoes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor Shoes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rock Climbing Shoes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Shoes include Scarpa, Lowa, Danner, Salomon, Merrell, Zamberlan, Asolo, Garmont and Keen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outdoor Shoes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Shoes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rock Climbing Shoes

Approach Shoes

Hiking Boots

Trail Running Shoes

Other

Global Outdoor Shoes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hiking

Trail Running

Climbing

Other

Global Outdoor Shoes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Shoes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor Shoes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor Shoes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Outdoor Shoes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Outdoor Shoes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Scarpa

Lowa

Danner

Salomon

Merrell

Zamberlan

Asolo

Garmont

Keen

Ecco

Hinature

Meindl

Trezeta

Hanwag

Aku

TOREAD

Columbia

Camel

Arc’teryx

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Shoes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outdoor Shoes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outdoor Shoes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outdoor Shoes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outdoor Shoes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Outdoor Shoes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Shoes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outdoor Shoes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outdoor Shoes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Outdoor Shoes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Outdoor Shoes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Shoes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Shoes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Shoes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Shoes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Shoes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Shoes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rock Climbing Shoes

