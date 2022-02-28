Portable Chargers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Chargers in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Chargers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Chargers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Chargers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Chargers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Single Solar Plate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Chargers include Suntrica, EMPO-NI, Suntactics, Voltaic, Solio, Goal Zero, Xtorm, Xsories and Power Traveller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Chargers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Chargers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Chargers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

With Single Solar Plate

With Led Light

With Voltage Adjustable

Global Portable Chargers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Chargers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phones

Digital Cameras

MP3 & MP4

Automotives

Other

Global Portable Chargers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Chargers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Chargers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Chargers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Chargers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Chargers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Suntrica

EMPO-NI

Suntactics

Voltaic

Solio

Goal Zero

Xtorm

Xsories

Power Traveller

Yingli Solar

IceTech USA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Chargers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Chargers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Chargers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Chargers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Chargers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Chargers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Chargers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Chargers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Chargers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Chargers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Chargers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Chargers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Chargers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Chargers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Chargers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Chargers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

