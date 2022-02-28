Online Sports Retailing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Online Sports Retailing
This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Sports Retailing in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Online Sports Retailing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Online Sports Retailing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sports Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Online Sports Retailing include Nike, Adidas, PUMA, Under Armour, MIZUNO, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Amazon.com, Alibaba.com and DICK’s Sporting Goods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Online Sports Retailing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Online Sports Retailing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Sports Retailing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sports Equipment
- Sports Apparel
- Sports Footwear
- Other
Global Online Sports Retailing Market, by User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Sports Retailing Market Segment Percentages, by User, 2021 (%)
- Men
- Women
- Children
Global Online Sports Retailing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Online Sports Retailing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Online Sports Retailing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Online Sports Retailing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nike
- Adidas
- PUMA
- Under Armour
- MIZUNO
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Amazon.com
- Alibaba.com
- DICK’s Sporting Goods
- Walmart
- ASICS
- Columbia Sportwear
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Online Sports Retailing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by User
1.3 Global Online Sports Retailing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Online Sports Retailing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Online Sports Retailing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Online Sports Retailing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Online Sports Retailing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Online Sports Retailing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Online Sports Retailing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Sports Retailing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Online Sports Retailing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Sports Retailing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Sports Retailing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Sports Retailing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
