Online Apparel Retailing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Apparel Retailing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Apparel Retailing market was valued at 387890 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 776890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Upper Wear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Apparel Retailing include Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, JD.com, Rakuten, Walmart, American Apparel, Benetton, Cotton On and Diesel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Apparel Retailing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Upper Wear

Bottom Wear

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market, by User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Segment Percentages, by User, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Children

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Apparel Retailing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Apparel Retailing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com

JD.com

Rakuten

Walmart

American Apparel

Benetton

Cotton On

Diesel

Dolce & Gabbana

DKNY

Giordano International

Levi Strauss

Ralph Lauren

Wovenplay

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Apparel Retailing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by User

1.3 Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Apparel Retailing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Apparel Retailing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Apparel Retailing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Apparel Retailing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Apparel Retailing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Apparel Retailing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Apparel Retailing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Apparel Retailing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Apparel Retailing Companies

