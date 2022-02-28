Online Apparel Retailing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Online Apparel Retailing Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Apparel Retailing in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Online Apparel Retailing market was valued at 387890 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 776890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Upper Wear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Online Apparel Retailing include Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, JD.com, Rakuten, Walmart, American Apparel, Benetton, Cotton On and Diesel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Online Apparel Retailing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Online Apparel Retailing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Upper Wear
- Bottom Wear
Global Online Apparel Retailing Market, by User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Segment Percentages, by User, 2021 (%)
- Men
- Women
- Children
Global Online Apparel Retailing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Online Apparel Retailing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Online Apparel Retailing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com
- JD.com
- Rakuten
- Walmart
- American Apparel
- Benetton
- Cotton On
- Diesel
- Dolce & Gabbana
- DKNY
- Giordano International
- Levi Strauss
- Ralph Lauren
- Wovenplay
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Online Apparel Retailing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by User
1.3 Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Online Apparel Retailing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Online Apparel Retailing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Online Apparel Retailing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Online Apparel Retailing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Online Apparel Retailing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Apparel Retailing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Online Apparel Retailing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Apparel Retailing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Apparel Retailing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Apparel Retailing Companies
