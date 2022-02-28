Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic-Based Water Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Plastic-Based Water Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic-Based Water Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blow Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic-Based Water Packaging include Amcor, PET Power, Silgan Holdings, Plastipak Packaging, Alpha, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Sidel International, Snapware and EXOPackaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic-Based Water Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Other

Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic-Based Water Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic-Based Water Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic-Based Water Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Plastic-Based Water Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

PET Power

Silgan Holdings

Plastipak Packaging

Alpha

SKS Bottle & Packaging

Sidel International

Snapware

EXOPackaging

INOAC

Parker Plastics

RESILUX

Ultrapak

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic-Based Water Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic-Based Water Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic-Based Water Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic-Based Water Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic-Based Water Packaging Companies

