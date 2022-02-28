Urea-Formaldehyde Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Urea-Formaldehyde Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Urea-Formaldehyde in global, including the following market information:
- Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Urea-Formaldehyde companies in 2021 (%)
The global Urea-Formaldehyde market was valued at 594.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 648.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Urea Formaldehyde Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Urea-Formaldehyde include BASF, DuPont, SABIC, The Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Bayer, INEOS Group, Nova Chemicals and Chevron Phillips Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Urea-Formaldehyde manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Urea Formaldehyde Powder
- Urea Formaldehyde Solution
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Furniture & Home Appliances
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Other
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Urea-Formaldehyde revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Urea-Formaldehyde revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Urea-Formaldehyde sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Urea-Formaldehyde sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DuPont
- SABIC
- The Dow Chemical
- Eastman Chemical
- Bayer
- INEOS Group
- Nova Chemicals
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Exxon Mobil Chemical
- Hexion
- LyondellBasell Industries
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- NatureWorks
- Novamont S.p.A
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Urea-Formaldehyde Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Urea-Formaldehyde Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Urea-Formaldehyde Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urea-Formaldehyde Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Urea-Formaldehyde Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea-Formaldehyde Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urea-Formaldehyde Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea-Formaldehyde Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
