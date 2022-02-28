Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Emergency Braking Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Emergency Braking Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foot Brake Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Emergency Braking Systems include Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi, ZF-TRW, Autoliv and Mobileye, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Emergency Braking Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foot Brake

Hand Brake

Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Emergency Braking Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Emergency Braking Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Emergency Braking Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Emergency Braking Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Continental AG

Delphi

ZF-TRW

Autoliv

Mobileye

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Emergency Braking Systems Product Type

