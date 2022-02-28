Residential UV Water Purifiers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential UV Water Purifiers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Residential UV Water Purifiers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residential UV Water Purifiers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Horizontal Residential UV Water Purifiers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential UV Water Purifiers include Trojan Technologies, BWT, Evoqua Water Technologies, Aquionics, Xylem, Alfaa UV, Heraeus, Nalco and Pure Aqua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential UV Water Purifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Horizontal Residential UV Water Purifiers
- Vertical Residential UV Water Purifiers
Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drinking Water Treatment
- Waste Water Treatment
Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Residential UV Water Purifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Residential UV Water Purifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Residential UV Water Purifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Residential UV Water Purifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Trojan Technologies
- BWT
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Aquionics
- Xylem
- Alfaa UV
- Heraeus
- Nalco
- Pure Aqua
- Aquafine
- Atlantic Ultraviolet
- Degremont Technologies
- Puretec Industrial
- TEJIEN
- LOLUT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential UV Water Purifiers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential UV Water Purifiers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residential UV Water Purifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential UV Water Purifiers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential UV Water Purifiers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential UV Water Purifiers Players in Global Market
