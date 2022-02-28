Airport Ground Handling Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Airport Ground Handling Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Airport Ground Handling Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aircraft Handling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Airport Ground Handling Systems include Airbus, Cavotec, JBT Aerotech, Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment, Cargotec, Saab Group, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Imai Aero-equipment MFG and Bliss-fox Ground Support Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Airport Ground Handling Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aircraft Handling

Refueling

Ground Power Units

Cargo Handling

Other

Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civilian

Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Airport Ground Handling Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Airport Ground Handling Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Airbus

Cavotec

JBT Aerotech

Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment

Cargotec

Saab Group

Bharat Earth Movers Limited

Imai Aero-equipment MFG

Bliss-fox Ground Support Equipment

Aviapartner NV

Gate GSE

Oceania Aviation

Mallaghan Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Airport Ground Handling Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Airport Ground Handling Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Airport Ground Handling Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Airport Ground Handling Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airport Ground Handling Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Airport Ground Handling Systems Companies

