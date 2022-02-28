Smart Weapons Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Smart Weapons
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Weapons in global, including the following market information:
- Global Smart Weapons Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Smart Weapons Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Smart Weapons companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Weapons market was valued at 10960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smart Military Robot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Weapons include Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamic, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Textron Defense Systems and MBDA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Weapons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Weapons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Smart Weapons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Smart Military Robot
- Smart Drone
- Smart Tank
- Smart Missile
- Smart Mine
- Others
Global Smart Weapons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Smart Weapons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Defense
- Homeland Security
- Other
Global Smart Weapons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Smart Weapons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smart Weapons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smart Weapons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Smart Weapons sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Smart Weapons sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Boeing
- Northrop Grumman
- General Dynamic
- Raytheon
- Lockheed Martin
- BAE Systems
- Thales Group
- Textron Defense Systems
- MBDA
- L3 Technologies
- Rheinmetall Ag
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Weapons Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Weapons Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Weapons Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Weapons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Weapons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Weapons Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Weapons Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Weapons Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Weapons Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Weapons Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Weapons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Weapons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Weapons Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Weapons Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Weapons Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Weapons Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Weapons Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Smart Military Robot
