Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Isomalto-Oligosaccharide
The global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isomalto-Oligosaccharide include Meiji Co., Ltd., BioNeutra, Baolingbao Biology, Shandong Tianmei, WELLCHEN, New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation (NFBC), Dancheng Caixin, Caixin and Fullsail. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isomalto-Oligosaccharide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural
- Synthetic
Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drink
- Dairy Products
- Cold Drink
- Baked Food
- Other
Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Isomalto-Oligosaccharide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Isomalto-Oligosaccharide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Isomalto-Oligosaccharide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Isomalto-Oligosaccharide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Meiji Co., Ltd.
- BioNeutra
- Baolingbao Biology
- Shandong Tianmei
- WELLCHEN
- New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation (NFBC)
- Dancheng Caixin
- Caixin
- Fullsail
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Companies
