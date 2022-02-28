NR Latex Concentrates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global NR Latex Concentrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Ammonia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NR Latex Concentrates include Southland Holding Company, THAITEX group, Tong Thai Rubber, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, GMG Global, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Von Bundit, Srijaroen Group and Titi Latex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NR Latex Concentrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NR Latex Concentrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Ammonia

Low Ammonia

Medium Ammonia

Global NR Latex Concentrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical and Health Products

Daily Necessities

Industrial and Agricultural Products

Construction Products

Other

Global NR Latex Concentrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NR Latex Concentrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NR Latex Concentrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NR Latex Concentrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies NR Latex Concentrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Southland Holding Company

THAITEX group

Tong Thai Rubber

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

GMG Global

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Von Bundit

Srijaroen Group

Titi Latex

Unitex Rubber

Thai Hua Rubber

Royal Latex

Thomson Rubbers

The Vietnam Rubber Group

Indian Natural Rubber

D.S RUBBER AND LATEX

ALMA RUBBER ESTATES

Chip Lam Seng Bhd

Muhibbah Lateks Sdn Bhd

Essential Drugs Company Ltd

PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk

Hainan Rubber Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NR Latex Concentrates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NR Latex Concentrates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NR Latex Concentrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global NR Latex Concentrates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NR Latex Concentrates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NR Latex Concentrates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NR Latex Concentrates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global NR Latex Concentrates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global NR Latex Concentrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NR Latex Concentrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers NR Latex Concentrates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NR Latex Concentrates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NR Latex Concentrates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NR Latex Concentrates Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

