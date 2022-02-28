NR Latex Concentrates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
NR Latex Concentrates
The global NR Latex Concentrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Ammonia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of NR Latex Concentrates include Southland Holding Company, THAITEX group, Tong Thai Rubber, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, GMG Global, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Von Bundit, Srijaroen Group and Titi Latex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the NR Latex Concentrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NR Latex Concentrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High Ammonia
- Low Ammonia
- Medium Ammonia
Global NR Latex Concentrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical and Health Products
- Daily Necessities
- Industrial and Agricultural Products
- Construction Products
- Other
Global NR Latex Concentrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies NR Latex Concentrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies NR Latex Concentrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies NR Latex Concentrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies NR Latex Concentrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Southland Holding Company
- THAITEX group
- Tong Thai Rubber
- Sri Trang Agro-Industry
- GMG Global
- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
- Von Bundit
- Srijaroen Group
- Titi Latex
- Unitex Rubber
- Thai Hua Rubber
- Royal Latex
- Thomson Rubbers
- The Vietnam Rubber Group
- Indian Natural Rubber
- D.S RUBBER AND LATEX
- ALMA RUBBER ESTATES
- Chip Lam Seng Bhd
- Muhibbah Lateks Sdn Bhd
- Essential Drugs Company Ltd
- PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk
- Hainan Rubber Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NR Latex Concentrates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NR Latex Concentrates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NR Latex Concentrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NR Latex Concentrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global NR Latex Concentrates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NR Latex Concentrates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NR Latex Concentrates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NR Latex Concentrates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global NR Latex Concentrates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global NR Latex Concentrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NR Latex Concentrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers NR Latex Concentrates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NR Latex Concentrates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NR Latex Concentrates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NR Latex Concentrates Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
