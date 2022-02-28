Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging market was valued at 1105.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1373.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexography Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging include Verst Group Logistics, Axon, SleeveCo, Kable, Penn Packaging, Atlantic Corporation, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Beats Digging Ditches and Traco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexography

Digital Printing

Rotogravure

Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Personal Care

Food

Other

Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Verst Group Logistics

Axon

SleeveCo

Kable

Penn Packaging

Atlantic Corporation

CLONDALKIN GROUP

Beats Digging Ditches

Traco

Gilbreth Shrink Sleeve Labels

Mepco Label Systems

Inovar

Flexo Impressions

Century Label

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Players in Global

