Aerospace Fiberglass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Fiberglass in global, including the following market information:

Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aerospace Fiberglass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerospace Fiberglass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Continuous Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Fiberglass include Braj Binani Group, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, China Beihai Fiberglass, Advanced Composites, ADVANCED Fiberglass Industry, Composite Engineering & Design and KCC. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aerospace Fiberglass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Continuous Fiber

Fixed Length Fiber

Other

Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aircraft Parts

Plane Seat

Plane Receive Ark

Other

Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerospace Fiberglass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Fiberglass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerospace Fiberglass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aerospace Fiberglass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Braj Binani Group

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

China Beihai Fiberglass

Advanced Composites

ADVANCED Fiberglass Industry

Composite Engineering & Design

KCC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerospace Fiberglass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerospace Fiberglass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerospace Fiberglass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aerospace Fiberglass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aerospace Fiberglass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerospace Fiberglass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerospace Fiberglass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerospace Fiberglass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aerospace Fiberglass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aerospace Fiberglass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Fiberglass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Fiberglass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Fiberglass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Fiberglass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Fiberglass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 OverviewAerospace Fiberglass Market

