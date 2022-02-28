Viscosity Index Improvers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Viscosity Index Improvers in global, including the following market information:

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Viscosity Index Improvers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Viscosity Index Improvers market was valued at 2750.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3196.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automotive Lubricants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Viscosity Index Improvers include Lubrizol, Oronite, Infineum, Afton, BASF, Evonik, Sanyo Chemical, Shengyang Greatwall and Nanjing Runyou, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Viscosity Index Improvers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automotive Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Others

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car

Ship

Machinery And Equipment

Other

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Viscosity Index Improvers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Viscosity Index Improvers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Viscosity Index Improvers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Viscosity Index Improvers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

Oronite

Infineum

Afton

BASF

Evonik

Sanyo Chemical

Shengyang Greatwall

Nanjing Runyou

Xingyun Chemical

Shanghai High-Lube Additives

YASHIKE LAI?EN

BPT Chemical

