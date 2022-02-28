Solar Rooftop Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Rooftop in global, including the following market information:

Global Solar Rooftop Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solar Rooftop Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Solar Rooftop companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solar Rooftop market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Grid Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Rooftop include Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, CleanMax Solar, Jaksons Engineers Limited, Thermax Limited, Hero Future Energies, KEC International Limited, RelyOn Solar Private Limited, SOLON India Private Limited and Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solar Rooftop manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Rooftop Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Rooftop Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Grid Type

Off- Grid Type

Global Solar Rooftop Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Rooftop Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Solar Rooftop Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Rooftop Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Rooftop revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Rooftop revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Rooftop sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Solar Rooftop sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

CleanMax Solar

Jaksons Engineers Limited

Thermax Limited

Hero Future Energies

KEC International Limited

RelyOn Solar Private Limited

SOLON India Private Limited

Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd

Elecomponics Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Rooftop Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solar Rooftop Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Rooftop Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Rooftop Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solar Rooftop Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solar Rooftop Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Rooftop Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Rooftop Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Rooftop Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Rooftop Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Rooftop Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Rooftop Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Rooftop Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Rooftop Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Rooftop Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Rooftop Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar Rooftop Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 On-Grid Type

