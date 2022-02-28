Eco Fibre Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco Fibre in global, including the following market information:

Global Eco Fibre Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eco Fibre Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Eco Fibre companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eco Fibre market was valued at 76810 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 135610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Fibres Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eco Fibre include Enkev Bv, Envirotextiles, Esprit Global, European Industrial Hemp Association, Flexform Technologies, Foss Manufacturing, Greenfibres, Hayleys Fibers and Aditya Birla Management, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Eco Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eco Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Eco Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Fibres

Synthetic Fibres

Other

Global Eco Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Eco Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Supplies

Textile

Furniture

Other

Global Eco Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Eco Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eco Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eco Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eco Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Eco Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Enkev Bv

Envirotextiles

Esprit Global

European Industrial Hemp Association

Flexform Technologies

Foss Manufacturing

Greenfibres

Hayleys Fibers

Aditya Birla Management

Ananafit

Aquafi

Bcomp

Ecological Fibers

Ecofibre

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eco Fibre Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Eco Fibre Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Eco Fibre Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Eco Fibre Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Eco Fibre Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Eco Fibre Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eco Fibre Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Eco Fibre Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Eco Fibre Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Eco Fibre Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Eco Fibre Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eco Fibre Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Eco Fibre Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco Fibre Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eco Fibre Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco Fibre Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Eco Fibre Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural Fibres

4.1.3 Synthetic Fibres

4.1.4 Other

