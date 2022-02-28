Soil Wetting Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soil Wetting Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Soil Wetting Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soil Wetting Agents market was valued at 104.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 138.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyacrylic Acid Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soil Wetting Agents include Nufarm, The Wilbur Ellis, Bretty Young Seeds, BASF SE, Harmony Additive Pvt, Mani Agro Chemicals, Vedanta Organo World, NUFARM and Iota Silicone Oil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soil Wetting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyacrylic Acid Salt

Polyacrylamide

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farm

Ranch

Other

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soil Wetting Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soil Wetting Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soil Wetting Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Soil Wetting Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nufarm

The Wilbur Ellis

Bretty Young Seeds

BASF SE

Harmony Additive Pvt

Mani Agro Chemicals

Vedanta Organo World

Iota Silicone Oil

ALASIA Chemicals

Dalian CIM

Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture

Ningo Evergreen Iritech

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment

Ningbo Precise

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soil Wetting Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Soil Wetting Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Soil Wetting Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Soil Wetting Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soil Wetting Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Soil Wetting Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Soil Wetting Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Soil Wetting Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Soil Wetting Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soil Wetting Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Soil Wetting Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Wetting Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soil Wetting Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Wetting Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

