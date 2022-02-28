Carboxymethylcellulose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carboxymethylcellulose (Cas 9000-11-7)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carboxymethylcellulose in global, including the following market information:

Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Carboxymethylcellulose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carboxymethylcellulose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.5 % Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carboxymethylcellulose include DOW Chemical Company, Sinocmc, Danisco, Dupont, Ashland, Lamberti, ZORANOC OILFIELD CHEMICAL, Lonyal Holding Group and CP KELCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carboxymethylcellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.5 %

90-99.5%

50-90%

Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Paper

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Detergents

Others

Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOW Chemical Company

Sinocmc

Danisco

Dupont

Ashland

Lamberti

ZORANOC OILFIELD CHEMICAL

Lonyal Holding Group

CP KELCO

MaoYuan Factory

Awex

Mare Austria GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carboxymethylcellulose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carboxymethylcellulose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carboxymethylcellulose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carboxymethylcellulose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carboxymethylcellulose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carboxymethylcellulose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carboxymethylcellulose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carboxymethylcellulose Companies

4 Sights by Product

