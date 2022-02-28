Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium (Cas 9004-32-4)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium in global, including the following market information:
- Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium include Dow Chemical Company, Sinocmc, Mitsubishi Chemical, Huzhou Zhanwang Tianming, Ashland, Qingdao Qingmei, Hubei Jusheng, VOLKCHEM Group and Haihang Industry and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Industrial Grade
Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Thickener
- Pharmaceutical Intermediate
- Binder
- Other
Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Chemical Company
- Sinocmc
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Huzhou Zhanwang Tianming
- Ashland
- Qingdao Qingmei
- Hubei Jusheng
- VOLKCHEM Group
- Haihang Industry
- Fushixin Polymer Fiber
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Companies
