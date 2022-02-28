Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane (PU) Resins in global, including the following market information:
- Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Polyurethane (PU) Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane (PU) Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent Based Polyurethane Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane (PU) Resins include DIC Corporation, BASF, DSM, Perstorp, DuPont, Alchemie, Hunstman, Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical and Lianhuan Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane (PU) Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solvent Based Polyurethane Resins
- Water Based Polyurethane Resins
- Other
Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coating
- Adhesive
- Sealant
- Ink
- Elastomer
- Other
Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DIC Corporation
- BASF
- DSM
- Perstorp
- DuPont
- Alchemie
- Hunstman
- Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical
- Lianhuan Group
- Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane
- Geniusrain Chemical Technology
- Bond Polymers
- Arakawa Chemical
- Aura Polymers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane (PU) Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane (PU) Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane (PU) Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane (PU) Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane (PU) Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane (PU) Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane (PU) Resins Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/