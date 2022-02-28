Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Conventional LMPIB

Highly Reactive LMPIB

Segment by Application

Transportation

Industrial

Food

Others

By Company

BASF

Exxonmobil

ENEOS

CNPC

Lanxess

Lubrizol

Daelim

Petronas

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Conventional LMPIB

1.2.3 Highly Reactive LMPIB

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Food

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Production

2.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

