Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Conventional LMPIB
  • Highly Reactive LMPIB

Segment by Application

  • Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Food
  • Others

By Company

  • BASF
  • Exxonmobil
  • ENEOS
  • CNPC
  • Lanxess
  • Lubrizol
  • Daelim
  • Petronas

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conventional LMPIB
1.2.3 Highly Reactive LMPIB
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Food
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Production
2.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene (LMPIB) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

