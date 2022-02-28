News

Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Multipurpose Spray Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Solvent-Based
  • Water-Based
  • Hot Melt

Segment by Application

  • Transportation
  • Construction
  • Furniture
  • Others

By Company

  • 3M
  • Henkel
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Bostik
  • ND Industries
  • Sika AG
  • Illinois Tool Works
  • Quin Global
  • Kissel+Wolf GmbH
  • Gemini Adhesives
  • AFT Aerosols
  • Spray-Lock Inc.
  • Westech Aerosol Corporation
  • Elmer’s

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Consumption by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent-Based
1.2.3 Water-Based
1.2.4 Hot Melt
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Furniture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Multipurpose Spray Adhesive Sales by Region

