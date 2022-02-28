Carvacrol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carvacrol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carvacrol include SHUBH Flavour And Fragrances Pvt., Foreverest Resources Ltd, Weifang Union Biochemistry, Anhui Haibei Import & Export Co., Hairui Natural Plant Co., High Hope Int’l Group, Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical, Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics and Fuzhou Farwell Import & Export Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carvacrol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carvacrol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carvacrol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Type

Synthetic Type

Global Carvacrol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carvacrol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flavors and Fragrances

Food Additives

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Global Carvacrol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carvacrol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carvacrol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carvacrol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carvacrol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carvacrol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SHUBH Flavour And Fragrances Pvt.

Foreverest Resources Ltd

Weifang Union Biochemistry

Anhui Haibei Import & Export Co.

Hairui Natural Plant Co.

High Hope Int’l Group

Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical

Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics

Fuzhou Farwell Import & Export Co.

Kunshan Sainty Y.J.Y. Co.

Xi’an Aladdin Biological Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carvacrol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carvacrol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carvacrol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carvacrol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carvacrol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carvacrol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carvacrol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carvacrol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carvacrol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carvacrol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carvacrol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carvacrol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carvacrol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carvacrol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carvacrol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carvacrol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Carvacrol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural Type

4.1.3 Synthetic Type

4.2 By Type – Global Carvacrol Revenue & Forecasts

