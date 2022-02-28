PET Non-Woven Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PET Non-Woven Fabric
The global PET Non-Woven Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PET Non-Woven Fabric include Freudenberg, KOLON Industries, Johons Manville, Mogul, Toray, Avintiv, General Tekstil, Unitika Group and Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PET Non-Woven Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric
- Polyester Needle Punched Nonwovens
- Polyester Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric
- Other
Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Application
- Civil Engineering Sector
- Agricultural
- Household Products
- Medical
Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PET Non-Woven Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PET Non-Woven Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PET Non-Woven Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies PET Non-Woven Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Freudenberg
- KOLON Industries
- Johons Manville
- Mogul
- Toray
- Avintiv
- General Tekstil
- Unitika Group
- Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond
- Kolon Industries
- Techtex Industrial
- KT
- Swift Textile Metalizing
- Aetna Felt Corp.
- FLSmidth
- MBK Tape Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PET Non-Woven Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PET Non-Woven Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Non-Woven Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Non-Woven Fabric Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/