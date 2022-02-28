Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Less than 50 ml

50 to 100 ml

101 to 150 ml

Above 150 ml

Segment by Application

Oral Care

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharma & Health

Others

By Company

Ambertube International

Essel Propack Ltd.

Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG

Albea Indonesia

Amy Plastic Tube

Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG

Impact International Pty. Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Tubapack S.A.

Intrapac International Corp

Abdos

Weltrade Packaging

Lamipak

DNP

LeanGroup

Plastube

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Less than 50 ml

1.2.3 50 to 100 ml

1.2.4 101 to 150 ml

1.2.5 Above 150 ml

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oral Care

1.3.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.4 Pharma & Health

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Production

2.1 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) Tubes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

