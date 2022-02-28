Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ginger Powder
The global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black Ginger Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract include Pioneer herb, Honsea, Greenutra, Inner natural, Natural ex, Xian East, World way, Xuhuang and Lincao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Black Ginger Powder
- Yellow Ginger powder
Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Medicine
- Other
Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pioneer herb
- Honsea
- Greenutra
- Inner natural
- Natural ex
- Xian East
- World way
- Xuhuang
- Lincao
- Kangdao
- Pure Source
- Yongyuan
- Lvli
- Yuanhang
- CNK
- Layn
- Xian Orient
- Kangcare
- Lyle
- Topnutra
- Engreen
- Sanherb
- Xian Sihuan
- Tianyang
- Chukang
- Shenzhen Fangrun
- Xian Rongsheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ginger Powder/Ginger Extract Companies
