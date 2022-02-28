Neem Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Neem Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Seed Extract Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neem Oil include E.I.D. Parry, Neeming Australia Pty Ltd., P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd., Agro Extract Limited, Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd., GreeNeem Agri Private Limited, Fortune Biotech Ltd., Swedenn Neem Tree Company and Bros Sweden Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neem Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neem Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Neem Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Seed Extract Oil

Leaf Extract Oil

Bark Extract Oil

Global Neem Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Neem Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pesticides/Agriculture

Personal Care

Animal Product

Global Neem Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Neem Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neem Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neem Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neem Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Neem Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

E.I.D. Parry

Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.

P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.

Agro Extract Limited

Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

GreeNeem Agri Private Limited

Fortune Biotech Ltd.

Swedenn Neem Tree Company

Bros Sweden Group

Certis USA LLC

Terramera Inc.

Grupo Ultraquimia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neem Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neem Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neem Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neem Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neem Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neem Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neem Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neem Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neem Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neem Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neem Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neem Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neem Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neem Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neem Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neem Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Neem Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Seed Extract Oil

4.1.3 Leaf Extract Oil

4.1.4 Bark Extract Oil

