Neem Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Neem Oil Market
The global Neem Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seed Extract Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neem Oil include E.I.D. Parry, Neeming Australia Pty Ltd., P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd., Agro Extract Limited, Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd., GreeNeem Agri Private Limited, Fortune Biotech Ltd., Swedenn Neem Tree Company and Bros Sweden Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neem Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neem Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Neem Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Seed Extract Oil
- Leaf Extract Oil
- Bark Extract Oil
Global Neem Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Neem Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pesticides/Agriculture
- Personal Care
- Animal Product
Global Neem Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Neem Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Neem Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Neem Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Neem Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Neem Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- E.I.D. Parry
- Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.
- P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.
- Agro Extract Limited
- Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
- GreeNeem Agri Private Limited
- Fortune Biotech Ltd.
- Swedenn Neem Tree Company
- Bros Sweden Group
- Certis USA LLC
- Terramera Inc.
- Grupo Ultraquimia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neem Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neem Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neem Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neem Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neem Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neem Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neem Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neem Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neem Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neem Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neem Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neem Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neem Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neem Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neem Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neem Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Neem Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Seed Extract Oil
4.1.3 Leaf Extract Oil
4.1.4 Bark Extract Oil
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/