Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnesium Raw Materials

The global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Bulk Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) include Magnezit, Russian Mining Chemical, Garrison Minerals, Premier Magnesia, Dandong Jinyuan, Dandong Xinyang, Dandong C.L.M., Dandong Yongfeng and Dandong Xinda and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Bulk Type
  • Fibrous Type

Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Dead-Burned Magnesia
  • Caustic-Calcined Magnesia
  • Fused or Electrofused Magnesia
  • Other

Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Magnezit
  • Russian Mining Chemical
  • Garrison Minerals
  • Premier Magnesia
  • Dandong Jinyuan
  • Dandong Xinyang
  • Dandong C.L.M.
  • Dandong Yongfeng
  • Dandong Xinda
  • Shanxi Tianbao

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Raw Materials (Brucite) Players in Global Market

