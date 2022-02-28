Plasma Sprayed Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Plasma Sprayed Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plasma Ceramic Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plasma Sprayed Coatings include TURBOCAM International, A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Metallic Bonds LLC, New England Plasma and White Engineering Surfaces Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plasma Sprayed Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plasma Sprayed Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plasma Sprayed Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plasma Ceramic Coatings

Plasma Carbide Coatings

Plasma Metal Coatings

Plasma Thermal Barrier Coatings

Global Plasma Sprayed Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plasma Sprayed Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Other

Global Plasma Sprayed Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plasma Sprayed Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plasma Sprayed Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plasma Sprayed Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plasma Sprayed Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plasma Sprayed Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TURBOCAM International

A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

Metallic Bonds LLC

New England Plasma

White Engineering Surfaces Corporation

