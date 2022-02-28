BOPP Laminating Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
BOPP Laminating Film
The global BOPP Laminating Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Common Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of BOPP Laminating Film include GBC, COSMO, Transilwrap, D&K, FLEX, Beijing Kangde Xin, DEPROSA, GMP and IPAK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the BOPP Laminating Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global BOPP Laminating Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global BOPP Laminating Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Common Type
- Heated Aesive Type
- Other
Global BOPP Laminating Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global BOPP Laminating Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Printing
- Bag Making
- Packing
- Other
Global BOPP Laminating Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global BOPP Laminating Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies BOPP Laminating Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies BOPP Laminating Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies BOPP Laminating Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies BOPP Laminating Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GBC
- COSMO
- Transilwrap
- D&K
- FLEX
- Beijing Kangde Xin
- DEPROSA
- GMP
- IPAK
- Mondi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 BOPP Laminating Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global BOPP Laminating Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global BOPP Laminating Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global BOPP Laminating Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global BOPP Laminating Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global BOPP Laminating Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top BOPP Laminating Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global BOPP Laminating Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global BOPP Laminating Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global BOPP Laminating Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global BOPP Laminating Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BOPP Laminating Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers BOPP Laminating Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BOPP Laminating Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BOPP Laminating Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 BOPP Laminating Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
