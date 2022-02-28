BOPA Laminating Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
BOPA Laminating Film
The global BOPA Laminating Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flat-Film Extrusion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of BOPA Laminating Film include GBC, COSMO, Transilwrap, D&K, FLEX, Beijing Kangde Xin, DEPROSA, GMP and IPAK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the BOPA Laminating Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global BOPA Laminating Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flat-Film Extrusion
- Tube Film Extrusion
Global BOPA Laminating Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Processing
- Health & Medicine
- Chemical Industry
Global BOPA Laminating Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies BOPA Laminating Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies BOPA Laminating Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies BOPA Laminating Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies BOPA Laminating Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GBC
- COSMO
- Transilwrap
- D&K
- FLEX
- Beijing Kangde Xin
- DEPROSA
- GMP
- IPAK
- Mondi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 BOPA Laminating Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global BOPA Laminating Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global BOPA Laminating Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global BOPA Laminating Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top BOPA Laminating Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global BOPA Laminating Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global BOPA Laminating Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global BOPA Laminating Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global BOPA Laminating Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BOPA Laminating Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers BOPA Laminating Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BOPA Laminating Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BOPA Laminating Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 BOPA Laminating Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
