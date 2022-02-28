BOPA Laminating Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global BOPA Laminating Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat-Film Extrusion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of BOPA Laminating Film include GBC, COSMO, Transilwrap, D&K, FLEX, Beijing Kangde Xin, DEPROSA, GMP and IPAK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the BOPA Laminating Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global BOPA Laminating Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat-Film Extrusion

Tube Film Extrusion

Global BOPA Laminating Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Processing

Health & Medicine

Chemical Industry

Global BOPA Laminating Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies BOPA Laminating Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies BOPA Laminating Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies BOPA Laminating Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies BOPA Laminating Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GBC

COSMO

Transilwrap

D&K

FLEX

Beijing Kangde Xin

DEPROSA

GMP

IPAK

Mondi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 BOPA Laminating Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global BOPA Laminating Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global BOPA Laminating Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global BOPA Laminating Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global BOPA Laminating Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top BOPA Laminating Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global BOPA Laminating Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global BOPA Laminating Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global BOPA Laminating Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global BOPA Laminating Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BOPA Laminating Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers BOPA Laminating Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BOPA Laminating Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BOPA Laminating Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 BOPA Laminating Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

