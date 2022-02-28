Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fire-Rated Building Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire-Rated Building Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sealants & Fillers

Mortar

Sheets/Boards

Spray

Preformed Device

Putty

Cast-in Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Residential

By Company

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Hilti Group (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Etex (Belgium)

Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Isolatek International (U.S.)

USG Corporation (U.S.)

Hempel Group (Denmark)

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

Rectorseal (U.S.)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire-Rated Building Material Product Introduction

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

