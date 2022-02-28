News

Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore11 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Fire-Rated Building Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire-Rated Building Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Sealants & Fillers
  • Mortar
  • Sheets/Boards
  • Spray
  • Preformed Device
  • Putty
  • Cast-in Devices
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Commercial Construction
  • Industrial Construction
  • Residential

By Company

  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Hilti Group (U.S.)
  • 3M (U.S.)
  • Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)
  • Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
  • Etex (Belgium)
  • Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Isolatek International (U.S.)
  • USG Corporation (U.S.)
  • Hempel Group (Denmark)
  • PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)
  • W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)
  • Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)
  • Rectorseal (U.S.)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire-Rated Building Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sealants & Fillers
1.2.3 Mortar
1.2.4 Sheets/Boards
1.2.5 Spray
1.2.6 Preformed Device
1.2.7 Putty
1.2.8 Cast-in Devices
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Construction
1.3.3 Industrial Construction
1.3.4 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production
2.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore11 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Transformer Multi Dissolved Gas Analyzers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

January 15, 2022

Embedded Security Market 2021-2028: Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto, Texas Instruments, Renesas, Qualcomm, Microchip, Samsung, IDEMIA,

December 13, 2021

Belimumab Market Key Vendors,Key Segment,Key Companies,Growth Opportunities By 2021-2028

December 15, 2021

Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market Expected To Reach xx.xx mn USD With growth Rate of x.x by 2028: Company I, Company II, Company III

December 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button