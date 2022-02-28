Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Fire-Rated Building Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire-Rated Building Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Sealants & Fillers
- Mortar
- Sheets/Boards
- Spray
- Preformed Device
- Putty
- Cast-in Devices
- Others
Segment by Application
- Commercial Construction
- Industrial Construction
- Residential
By Company
- Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
- Hilti Group (U.S.)
- 3M (U.S.)
- Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)
- Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Etex (Belgium)
- Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Isolatek International (U.S.)
- USG Corporation (U.S.)
- Hempel Group (Denmark)
- PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)
- W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)
- Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)
- Rectorseal (U.S.)
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire-Rated Building Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sealants & Fillers
1.2.3 Mortar
1.2.4 Sheets/Boards
1.2.5 Spray
1.2.6 Preformed Device
1.2.7 Putty
1.2.8 Cast-in Devices
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Construction
1.3.3 Industrial Construction
1.3.4 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production
2.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fire-Rated Building Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
