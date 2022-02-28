News

Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cellulose-Based Bioethanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • E5
  • E10
  • E15 to E70
  • E75 to E85

Segment by Application

  • Transportation
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Alcoholic Beverages
  • Others

By Company

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)
  • POET LLC (US)
  • Green Plains (US)
  • Valero Energy Corporation (US)
  • Flint Hills Resource (US)
  • Abengoa Bioenergy SA (Spain)
  • Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands)
  • Pacific Ethanol (US)
  • Petrobras (Brazil)
  • Andersons (US)
  • BP PLC (UK)
  • Dupont (US)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 E5
1.2.3 E10
1.2.4 E15 to E70
1.2.5 E75 to E85
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Alcoholic Beverages
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Production
2.1 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cellulose-Based Bioethanol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

