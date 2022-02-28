NewsTechnology

Barbed Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Barbed Tape

The global Barbed Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Galvanized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Barbed Tape include Razor Ribbon, Cobra Systems, Birmingham Barbed Tape, Anping Mengke Wire Mesh Manufacture, Cape Gate Fence & Wire Works, Long Fence, Zaun, Jacksons Fencing and Caiman. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Barbed Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Barbed Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Barbed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Galvanized
  • Spray Plastic
  • Stainless
  • Other

Global Barbed Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Barbed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Correctional Facilities
  • Military Training
  • Perimeter Security
  • Other

Global Barbed Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Barbed Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Barbed Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Barbed Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Barbed Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Barbed Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Razor Ribbon
  • Cobra Systems
  • Birmingham Barbed Tape
  • Anping Mengke Wire Mesh Manufacture
  • Cape Gate Fence & Wire Works
  • Long Fence
  • Zaun
  • Jacksons Fencing
  • Caiman

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barbed Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Barbed Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Barbed Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Barbed Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Barbed Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Barbed Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barbed Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Barbed Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Barbed Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Barbed Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Barbed Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barbed Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Barbed Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barbed Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Barbed Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barbed Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Barbed Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Galvanized
4.1.3 Spray Plastic
4.1.4 Stainless

