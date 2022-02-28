Global Resorcin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

News

Resorcin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Resorcin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Purity:99%
  • Purity:98%
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Flame Retardants
  • Tire & Rubber Products
  • UV Absorbers
  • Wood Adhesives
  • Other Applications

By Company

  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Akrochem Corporation
  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
  • Atul Limited
  • EMCO Dyestuff
  • Euram Chemicals Ltd
  • GFS Chemicals
  • Haihang Industry
  • Indspec Chemical Corporation
  • Jay Organics
  • Jiangsu Zhongdan Chemical Group Corp.
  • Kraeber & Co Gmbh
  • Nippy Chemicals
  • Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
  • Sanjay Chemicals (India)
  • Sinoright International Trade
  • Amino-Chem

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Resorcin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Resorcin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity:99%
1.2.3 Purity:98%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Resorcin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flame Retardants
1.3.3 Tire & Rubber Products
1.3.4 UV Absorbers
1.3.5 Wood Adhesives
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Resorcin Production
2.1 Global Resorcin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Resorcin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Resorcin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Resorcin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Resorcin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Resorcin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Resorcin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Resorcin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Resorcin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Resorcin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Resorcin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Resorcin by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Resorcin Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Resorcin Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

