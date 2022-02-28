Optical Variable Pigments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Optical Variable Pigments
The global Optical Variable Pigments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Red/Green Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Optical Variable Pigments include Viavi Solutions, SMAROL, Foryou and FYOTEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Optical Variable Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Optical Variable Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Optical Variable Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Red/Green
- Golden/Silver
- Yellow/Blue
- Red/Golden
- Green/Salmon Pink
- Other
Global Optical Variable Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Optical Variable Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Inks
- Coatings
- Plastic
- Other
Global Optical Variable Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Optical Variable Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Optical Variable Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Optical Variable Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Optical Variable Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Optical Variable Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Viavi Solutions
- SMAROL
- Foryou
- FYOTEC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Optical Variable Pigments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Optical Variable Pigments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Optical Variable Pigments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Optical Variable Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Optical Variable Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Optical Variable Pigments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Optical Variable Pigments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Optical Variable Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Optical Variable Pigments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Optical Variable Pigments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Optical Variable Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optical Variable Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Optical Variable Pigments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Variable Pigments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Optical Variable Pigments Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Variable Pigment
