Pearl Lustre Pigments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pearl Lustre Pigments
The global Pearl Lustre Pigments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Pearlescent Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pearl Lustre Pigments include Kremer Pigment, Kadion, CQV, Sudarshan, Oxen Special Chemicals, Eckart and Silberline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pearl Lustre Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural Pearlescent Pigments
- Synthetic Pearlescent Pigments
Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Inks
- Coatings
- Plastic
- Other
Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pearl Lustre Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pearl Lustre Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pearl Lustre Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Pearl Lustre Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kremer Pigment
- Kadion
- CQV
- Sudarshan
- Oxen Special Chemicals
- Eckart
- Silberline
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pearl Lustre Pigments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pearl Lustre Pigments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pearl Lustre Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pearl Lustre Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pearl Lustre Pigments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pearl Lustre Pigments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pearl Lustre Pigments Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pearl Lustre Pigments Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
