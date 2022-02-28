Color-Shifting Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Color-Shifting Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermochromism Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Color-Shifting Materials include 3M, Adidas, Sun Chemica, BASF, Chromatic Technologies, Johnson Controls, Kodak Graphics, Merck and Olikrom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Color-Shifting Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Color-Shifting Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermochromism Materials

Photochromism Materials

Electrochromism Materials

Solvatochromism Materials

Cathodchromism Materials

Other

Global Color-Shifting Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Surfaces

Construction (Walls and Windows)

Clothing and Textiles

Brand Protection

Sensors

Global Color-Shifting Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Color-Shifting Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Color-Shifting Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Color-Shifting Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Color-Shifting Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Adidas

Sun Chemica

BASF

Chromatic Technologies

Johnson Controls

Kodak Graphics

Merck

Olikrom

PPG

Schreiner Group

Sellerink

DuPont

E Ink

JDS Uniphase

SICPA

Valspar

Alcoa Architectural Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Color-Shifting Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Color-Shifting Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Color-Shifting Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Color-Shifting Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Color-Shifting Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Color-Shifting Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Color-Shifting Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Color-Shifting Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Color-Shifting Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Color-Shifting Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Color-Shifting Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color-Shifting Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Color-Shifting Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color-Shifting Materials Companies

