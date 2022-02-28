Color-Shifting Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Color-Shifting Materials
The global Color-Shifting Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermochromism Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Color-Shifting Materials include 3M, Adidas, Sun Chemica, BASF, Chromatic Technologies, Johnson Controls, Kodak Graphics, Merck and Olikrom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Color-Shifting Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Color-Shifting Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermochromism Materials
- Photochromism Materials
- Electrochromism Materials
- Solvatochromism Materials
- Cathodchromism Materials
- Other
Global Color-Shifting Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Surfaces
- Construction (Walls and Windows)
- Clothing and Textiles
- Brand Protection
- Sensors
Global Color-Shifting Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Color-Shifting Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Color-Shifting Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Color-Shifting Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Color-Shifting Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Adidas
- Sun Chemica
- BASF
- Chromatic Technologies
- Johnson Controls
- Kodak Graphics
- Merck
- Olikrom
- PPG
- Schreiner Group
- Sellerink
- DuPont
- E Ink
- JDS Uniphase
- SICPA
- Valspar
- Alcoa Architectural Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Color-Shifting Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Color-Shifting Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Color-Shifting Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Color-Shifting Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Color-Shifting Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Color-Shifting Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Color-Shifting Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Color-Shifting Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Color-Shifting Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Color-Shifting Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Color-Shifting Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Color-Shifting Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color-Shifting Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Color-Shifting Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color-Shifting Materials Companies
