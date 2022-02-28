NewsTechnology

Duct Liner Insulation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Duct Liner Insulation

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

The global Duct Liner Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Rock Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Duct Liner Insulation include Anco Products, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL, Armacell, Knauf Insulation, AEROFLEX USA, Bonded Logic and K-FLEX USA. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Duct Liner Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Duct Liner Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Duct Liner Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Rock Wool
  • Fiberglass
  • Polyurethane Pipe
  • Calcium Silicate
  • Others

Global Duct Liner Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Duct Liner Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Global Duct Liner Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Duct Liner Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Duct Liner Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Duct Liner Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Duct Liner Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Duct Liner Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Anco Products
  • Johns Manville
  • Owens Corning
  • ROCKWOOL
  • Armacell
  • Knauf Insulation
  • AEROFLEX USA
  • Bonded Logic
  • K-FLEX USA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Duct Liner Insulation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Duct Liner Insulation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Duct Liner Insulation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Duct Liner Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Duct Liner Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Duct Liner Insulation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Duct Liner Insulation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Duct Liner Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Duct Liner Insulation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Duct Liner Insulation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Duct Liner Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Duct Liner Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Duct Liner Insulation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Duct Liner Insulation Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Duct Liner Insulation Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Duct Liner Insulation Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Golf Swing Analyzer Market Size, Share, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027| Zepp, Blast Motion, Garmin

December 17, 2021
Organic Pea Protein Market

Organic Pea Protein Market by 2028 covers Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast

January 18, 2022

VoIP Services Market On-Going Trends, Future Prospects by – Cisco, Telefonica, Google, Nextiva, IBM, TATA Communications, etc

December 16, 2021

Global Lignin Sulfonate Market 2021 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2026

December 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button