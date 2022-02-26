Blast Resistant Facades Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blast Resistant Facades in global, including the following market information:

Global Blast Resistant Facades Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blast Resistant Facades Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Blast Resistant Facades companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blast Resistant Facades market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Composite Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blast Resistant Facades include Enclos, Larson Engineering, Wrightstyle, Aalbers Holding BV, Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute and Oldcastle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Blast Resistant Facades manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blast Resistant Facades Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Blast Resistant Facades Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Composite Materials

Concrete

Others

Global Blast Resistant Facades Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Blast Resistant Facades Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Use Building

Government Agent Building

Others

Global Blast Resistant Facades Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Blast Resistant Facades Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blast Resistant Facades revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blast Resistant Facades revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blast Resistant Facades sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Blast Resistant Facades sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Enclos

Larson Engineering

Wrightstyle

Aalbers Holding BV

Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute

Oldcastle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blast Resistant Facades Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blast Resistant Facades Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blast Resistant Facades Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blast Resistant Facades Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blast Resistant Facades Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blast Resistant Facades Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blast Resistant Facades Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blast Resistant Facades Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blast Resistant Facades Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blast Resistant Facades Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blast Resistant Facades Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blast Resistant Facades Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blast Resistant Facades Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blast Resistant Facades Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blast Resistant Facades Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blast Resistant Facades Companies

4 Sights by Product

