Small Electric Motors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Electric Motors in global, including the following market information:

Global Small Electric Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Small Electric Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Small Electric Motors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Small Electric Motors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 10W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Small Electric Motors include Faulhaber, Portescap, Hengshuai Micromotor Company, Ltd, Micro Motors s.r.l, Kingly Gear, COMMEX, Precision Motors Minebea GmbH, NSK and W&H Dentalwerk and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Small Electric Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Small Electric Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Electric Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 10W

Up to 50W

Up to 100W

Greater Than 200W

Global Small Electric Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Electric Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Chemical Industry

Medical Equipment

Industrial Automation

Others

Global Small Electric Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Electric Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Small Electric Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Small Electric Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Small Electric Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Small Electric Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Faulhaber

Portescap

Hengshuai Micromotor Company, Ltd

Micro Motors s.r.l

Kingly Gear

COMMEX

Precision Motors Minebea GmbH

NSK

W&H Dentalwerk

Precision Microdrives Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Small Electric Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Small Electric Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Small Electric Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Small Electric Motors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Small Electric Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Small Electric Motors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Small Electric Motors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Small Electric Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Small Electric Motors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Small Electric Motors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Small Electric Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Electric Motors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Small Electric Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Electric Motors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Electric Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Electric Motors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

