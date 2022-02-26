Mobile M2M Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile M2M Module in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile M2M Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile M2M Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile M2M Module companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile M2M Module market was valued at 6108.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8327.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3G Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile M2M Module include Nimebelink, Gemalto, Huawei Technology, Sierra Wireless, Telit Wireless Solutions, Aeris Communications, AT&T, Encore Networks and Ericsson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile M2M Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile M2M Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile M2M Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3G

4G

LTE

Global Mobile M2M Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile M2M Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cell Phone

Communication

Others Digital Devices

Global Mobile M2M Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile M2M Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile M2M Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile M2M Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile M2M Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile M2M Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nimebelink

Gemalto

Huawei Technology

Sierra Wireless

Telit Wireless Solutions

Aeris Communications

AT&T

Encore Networks

Ericsson

M2M Data

Mesh Systems

Multi-Tech Systems

Novatel Wireless

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile M2M Module Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile M2M Module Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile M2M Module Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile M2M Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile M2M Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mobile M2M Module Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile M2M Module Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile M2M Module Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile M2M Module Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mobile M2M Module Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mobile M2M Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile M2M Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile M2M Module Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile M2M Module Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile M2M Module Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile M2M Module Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

